Lindy Sue McMiller McHone, 50, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away on May 17th, 2024 at Georgetown University Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Lindy was born on February 1st, 1974, in Cheverly, Maryland, to her loving parents, Lindy Diane Bell of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and Jimmy Arevell Foster of Colonial Beach, Virginia. On September 3rd, 2011, she married her husband, the love of her life, Greg McHone. Lindy was a selfless and incredibly proud mother of three sons, Tyler, Cody, and Matthew, her “Miracle Baby.” She also delighted in her sisters, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lindy’s family and those closest to her were the shining lights of her life, and she made that known to all she connected with. She not only accomplished countless achievements in her career as a program manager and foreign military sales at Naval Air Systems Command, but more importantly to her, she considered those she worked with as her extended family that she cared for deeply.

Lindy will be forever remembered as “Team Mom” and Matriarch for anyone welcomed into her “McFamily World.” She sincerely and genuinely loved all those close to her as family and extended her love to many. No time or space distances were too great to break Lindy’s bond, and she would routinely come in and out of many circles as she had never departed. She was the first one there to celebrate, console, or be a shoulder to lean on, making each person she touched feel the love she shared. Her love of life and fighting spirit will be what many remember most about Lindy. She fought many physical and emotional battles over the years, not once losing the passion to live and enjoy life or showing love and compassion for someone else in need over her own struggles.

These words, written by our youngest son, Matthew, capture the essence of his mother and all those parts of her “McFamily World.”

Selfless. Lindy portrayed selflessness every day. She thought about herself only after ensuring all of her loved ones were taken care of. Anywhere she went, she looked for things others needed, and that would put a smile on their faces. Any distance she had to travel, any amount of money that had to be paid, any amount of time it would take, if it meant making someone she loved smile, Lindy would do it without a second of hesitation.

Tough. Lindy was tough in all aspects of her life. Over the past five and a half years, Lindy faced challenge after challenge with her battle, doctors telling her husband Greg on multiple occasions she would not make it through the night. She persevered, trusted in God, and defied the odds stacked heavily against her, time after time, ready and willing to fight for the life she loved so much. How she loved was sometimes tough also. She expected great things from everyone she cared about and knew what each person was capable of accomplishing. She could see the best in people and always tried to pull that out so the world could see it. She wanted everyone’s light to shine as bright as it possibly could. If that meant she had to provide tough love, she was willing to do it.

Caring. Lindy always cared. From afar, up close, over the phone, or in person, it did not matter what the circumstances were. If Lindy knew you needed an ear to listen, a calming voice, or a program manager-style approach to a problem, she would provide anything a person needed because she never stopped caring about those she loved. Lindy went out of her way to care about the things you cared about, even if it was something she had never heard of; if she saw that it made you smile, she wanted to know everything about it.

Brilliant. Lindy was a brilliant person. Lindy had the perfect combination of street and book smarts. She knew anything and everything about the things she was working on, she knew how to adapt to new challenges and learn things on the fly. Lindy was so intelligent in her work; she could come home and explain anything you wanted to know about her job for any amount of time you wanted. She was sharp and always one step ahead of anyone and everyone around her, making leaps in conversation only she would understand sometimes. Whether in public, at a baseball game, on the metro, in the city, or just walking around Leonardtown Square, Lindy always had a sense of her surroundings, knew what to do in any situation, and could never be caught off guard.

Nurturing. Lindy’s motherly instincts were one of a kind. She welcomed any and everyone into the house whenever they needed it. Allowing Matt’s friends to stay for days, weeks, or even months at a time if need be. She always knew exactly what to say in moments of need and weakness. She always had the perfect advice for any situation. She gave the best head rubs and back scratches to help comfort you. There is a saying that you are not born knowing how to be a parent, which did not hold true for Lindy; she came into the world with the gift of knowing exactly how to do so.

Beautiful. Lindy was a beautiful person, inside and out. Her heart is why there are so many people feeling pain right now. The way she portrayed the aforementioned traits every day to everyone she came into contact with. It did not matter your background, upbringing, salary, looks, or accent; if she spoke to you, you felt her kind heart. You felt her compassion, her love, her kindness, her beauty.

In addition to Lindy’s husband Greg, sons Tyler, Cody, and Matthew, and parents Lindy and Jimmy, she is survived by her sisters Amber and Nikole; grandchildren, Gregory, Abby, and Deacon; and her nieces and nephews Kylie, Makayla, Colton, Makinlee, Liam, Chloe, Mason, and Hunter.

A visitation will be held on May 29th from 4-6 PM with a 6-7 PM service at the Brinsfield Funeral Homes, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.