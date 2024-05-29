Doris Ethel Jones, 81, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on May 9, 2024. On February, 27, 1943. Doris was born to Chester and Doris Jones in Dominion, MD.

After school, Doris began work as a nurse’s assistant at Corsica Hills, Centreville, MD. She loved what she did for a living and enjoyed being able to help others. She took the time to listen to their stories, offering them not just medical assistance but also companionship and emotional support. Doris’s compassionate nature and dedication were appreciated by both the residents and her colleagues.

Doris was blessed with three children, Thomas Lane of New Castle, DE, Ann Lane of Cockeysville, MD, and Jeff Lane who predeceased his mother.

During her leisure time, she found pleasure in sewing, knitting, crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, and doing cross stitches.

Doris is predeceased by her parents, beloved husband Wilber Jones; son Jeff Lane; and brothers Jake Jones, Richard Jones, and Chester “Little Man” Jones. She is survived by her children Thomas Lane of New Castle, DE, and Ann Lane of Cockeysville, MD; sisters Ethlyn Quass (John) and Anna Jones. She is also survived by grandchildren Laura Bechtel, John Wells III, Joseph Wells III; great-grandchild Maya Bechtel, as well as nieces Lynn Mays (Brian) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Mindy Adams (Alex) of King George, VA, and great nieces Cortni Sparrow of Charlotte Hall, MD, Shyanne Mendoza (Christian) of Bryans Rd, MD, Tori Adams (Lucas) of Dickerson, MD and great nephews Tyler Groshon of San Antonio, TX and Michael Groshon Jr. of Saint Cloud, FL

On June 1, 2024, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at noon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA 22211.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

https://donate.fallenpatriots.org/give/199325/#!/donation/checkout

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.