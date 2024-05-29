On May 22, 2024, the Lord called Gladys Jean Lyon (89), residing in Boerne, TX, (formerly Mechanicsville, MD), home to be with Him and have eternal peace. Gladys was surrounded by her husband and her children.

Gladys was born on September 10, 1934, in the little town of Rison, MD.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lodge and Lizzie Wright, seven siblings, her late husband Philip Kinney of 20 years, her dear friend Jane Saunders, and her “Heart Dog” Precious.

She is survived by her husband Joseph (Joe) Lyon, her children Sharen, Beth, Kevin (Tammy), and stepson Lenny (Carrie).

Gladys was a proud grandmother “Nanny” of 6 grandchildren (Dave, Brittany, April, Chase, Gunner, and Hudson), 5 great-grandchildren (Brett, Ryan, Brayden, Madeline, and Victoria), and 2 great-great-grandchildren (Luke and Lily). If you spent any time with Gladys, you were subject to listening to her brag about her children and grandchildren as they were always her priority.

What really put a light in her was the stray cat that showed up at her door “Boo Boo”, she loved her like she was her child.

Gladys was an active member of Hughesville Baptist Church prior to moving to Texas and enjoyed the fellowship and friends she made. Bible study was a “night-out” for Gladys. The Bible was her choice of reading material and she read it throughout the day.

Gardening was a passion of Gladys and she was always so proud of her yard and flowers.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, June 3rd from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Funeral services on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:00 AM at Hughesville Baptist Church, interment Trinity Memorial Gardens. A repast will be held at Hughesville Baptist Church following interment.

