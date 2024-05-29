Robert Webster Pegg, 70, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on May 20, 2024, in Lexington Park, MD.

Robert, known to many as a hard-working and caring individual, was born on March 30, 1954, in Leonardtown, MD. He was a glass maker and artist at Pegg’s Glass, showcasing his creativity and dedication throughout his career.

Outside of work, Robert enjoyed various hobbies such as billiards, water skiing, glass working, hiking, carpentry, and gardening. He especially cherished family trips to their West Virginia cabin, embracing the outdoors and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Robert will be deeply missed and is survived by his children, Shawn Michael Pegg and Robert Tyler Pegg, his grandchildren, Shawn Michael Pegg Jr., Bentley Logan Pegg, and Cadence Irene White, as well as his siblings, Richard Pegg and Ronald Pegg. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Willenborg Francis, and his father Richard Wade Pegg.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in honor of Robert, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. The funeral home has been assisting the family with the arrangements during this difficult time.

Robert’s legacy of being dedicated to his family and friends, coupled with his rough-around-the-edges yet creative nature, will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

