Ung Thi Vo, 94, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on May 25, 2024 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on February 15, 1930 in Saigon, Vietnam to the late Lien Van Vo and Loi Thi Tran.

Ung moved to St. Mary’s County 24 years ago from Maine. She loved being close to her children and spending time with them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ung is survived by her children: Tam Huu Nguyen (Khiem) of Wichita, KS; Tan Huu Nguyen (Cuc) of Cape Coral, FL, Kim Duong (Hoa) of Mechanicsville, MD; Thinh Huu Nguyen (La) of Lexington Park, MD; Thuan Huu Nguyen (Hong) of Lexington Park, MD; and Hung Huu Nguyen (Kim) of Lexington Park, MD; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mi Van Nguyen and her 9 siblings.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Immediately following the visitation, family and friends will process to the Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

