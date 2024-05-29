Margaret Ruth Little, 96, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on May 21, 2024 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Elkton, MD on April 1, 1928 to the late George Howard Ewing and Mattie Krauss.

Margaret Ruth has been a resident of Southern Maryland for over 67 years, when she and her husband moved their family here when she was just 29 years old. Together, the two of them built and remodeled many homes, moving their family throughout the county 27 times as they rehabbed homes and sold them. They ultimately built the family home in Hollywood that they both resided in until their respective deaths. She and her husband also liked to dance, especially Round Dance and Square Dancing. In her younger years she enjoyed talking to the truckers using her CB handle, “Suzy Q.” She had a zest for life and liked to keep busy. Her outgoing spirit was seen as she rode on the back of her brother’s and son’s motorcycle’s until she was 90 years old. She was active at Joy Chapel United Methodist Church for many years, volunteering at church dinners, bake sales, and preparing food for funeral receptions. She was a avid baker and was well known for her cookies, which were always fresh and on hand whenever anyone stopped by. During the Christmas season she made fruit cakes for teacher gifts, neighbors and church events. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Margaret is survived by her son, William Howard Little (Robin) of Hollywood, MD, son-in-law; David Forbes of Ruther Glen, VA; grandsons, William M. “Billy” Little of Hollywood, MD and John Robert Little (Donna) of Hollywood, MD; great-grandchildren: Kylie Little, William Matthew Little, Rosalynn Little, Alexander Little, Destiny Leroy, Harleigh Little, Austin Little, and Zoey Little; great-great-granddaughter, Lily and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John William Little, her daughter, Margaret Ann Forbes, her grandson, David Martin Little; and her siblings: Naomi Pugh, Dorothy E. Stewart, and Ralph Ewing.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service celebrated by Pastor Matthew Tate at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Billy Little, John Little, Austin Little, Don Monaghan, Don Monaghan Jr. and William Little.

