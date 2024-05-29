Kerri Marie Hall 42 of Lexington Park MD passed away peacefully on May 17, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital with her loving family at her side.

Kerri was born on February 5, 1982 at St. Mary’s hospital in Leonardtown, and was welcomed into Heaven by her parents Ronald ” Ronnie” Edward Hall and Deborah “Debbie” West Hall and Grandparents Maryann “Sissy” Hall, Charles Hall, J.T West, Richard Farrell and Geneva Farrell.

In 2005 Kerri started dating the love of her life and life partner Alexander Gough and together they started their blended family. Kerri is survived by her 12 children Jayden Gough, Bryan Gough, Bryson Gough, Jayson Gough, Tiara Campbell all of Lexington Park, Chuquae (Kia) Gough of Palm Beach FL , Antwon Gough of Naples FL , Kendra Gough of Baltimore, Donte Gough of Mechanicville, Leein Gough of Lexington Park , Alexander Gough of Lexington Park, and Anthony Gough of Mechanicville. And her 5 Grandchildren Anajhia McLaughlin (Grannys baby), Jacob Smith, Alijah Gough, Cason Jones and Aria Gough.

And her siblings, her big brother whom she loved dearly and was so proud of Christopher Johnson of Jacksonville FL, big sister who never left her side the entire time Lisa Ryce (Timmy Ryce) of Leonardtown, and her beloved sister Lisa Trossbach of Mechanicville. 13 Nieces and nephews, Jacob Johnson of Jacksonville FL, Cheyenne Knott (Micheal Knott), Heaven Ryce, Abigael Ryce, Eliza Ryce, Piper Ryce, Nathan Trossbach, Tinaihia Campbell, Ayden Campbell, Jaheim Harris, Brooklyn Trossbach, Amaya Dickens, and Karmen Young and 2 great nephews, Micheal Knott Jr and Ronald Knott. And many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kerri was a free spirit and had the biggest heart. She will definitely be remembered for her love for children. Kerri also loved animals especially her dogs Killer and Brownie. She loved going to the beach. She enjoyed spending time at the beach fishing, crabbing, swimming or just watching the children play. She always had someone else’s children with her, Kerri was the type of person who would just show up and say hey I’m taking the kids. She was always willing to lend a hand to any person and any animal. Kerri loved to make people laugh. She would always do or say something totally off the wall, (let’s not forget those silly faces) and you couldn’t help but laugh at her. She had the best personality and made friends so easily. But mostly Kerri loved spending time with her children, her family and friends whom she loved more than life. She will definitely be missed by all who knew her.

