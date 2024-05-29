Diane Mae Smallwood, affectionately known as “Dawn” to her loved ones, peacefully passed away on May 21, 2024, at the age of 71. Born in Washington, DC, she was the cherished daughter of Fred and Doris (Madel) Dolinger. Dawn spent her entire life in Maryland, growing up in Seat Pleasant and later settling in Chesapeake Beach.

After graduating from Central High School, Dawn married Michael Smallwood on August 14, 1970. Their union was blessed with a daughter born in December 1971. Dawn dedicated herself to being a loving mother and a devoted homemaker. In 1988, she briefly worked part-time as an assistant accountant at Service America.

Dawn had a passion for du-wop music, enjoyed reading, and adored her Shih Tzu named Bella. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends, especially her two grandsons. Whether cheering from the sidelines at their little league football games, lacrosse matches or high school and college basketball games, Dawn’s unwavering support was felt by all.

Known for her sense of humor, determination, and strength, Dawn faced health challenges with resilience. She never gave up, continuing to fight until the very end. Her absence will be deeply felt by everyone who knew her.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Michael C. Smallwood; her daughter, Heather Lee McNeill of Stoney Beach, MD; two grandsons, Troy Anthony McNeill, Jr., and Trent Antonio McNeill; and her brothers, Fred J. Dolinger and wife Teresa of Eldersburg, Maryland; and Robert E. Dolinger and wife Jo, of Wytheville, Virginia; and two nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Dawn’s life during the visitation on June 7th from 10am-12pm with a short service starting at noon at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt Harmony Ln, Owings, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dawn Smallwood’s name to the Hospice of Chesapeake in Pasadena, MD, where she received exceptional care during her final days.