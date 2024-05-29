Catherine Frances Armiger, 97, passed away on May 21st, 2024, surrounded by family, at her home in Edgewater, MD. She was born on March 1st, 1927, on Point Farm in St. Leonard to Willis Atwood and Nettie Lorena (Elliot) Fowler. Catherine lived on Point Farm (now known as Jefferson Patterson Park) before moving to Fairhaven, MD at the age of 8. She attended Southern High School in Lothian Maryland. Catherine married the love of her life Everett Armiger, Jr. on November 15, 1947. Together they raised four children, Dwight, Sharon, Angie and Elaine and ran a family-owned business for over 40 years, located in Washington DC which was later moved to Hyattsville, MD.

Frances loved to sing in the church choir and play the piano and organ. She enjoyed gardening and her home was surrounded by beautiful roses, peonies, hydrangeas, irises and ornamental trees. She was an amazing cook, known for many dishes made with love. Her family and friends always looked forward to her annual Christmas party that was full of dishes and desserts made from scratch. Frances and Everett travelled extensively and enjoyed trips to many locations including Hawaii, Amsterdam, Spain, and Morocco. Most of all, Frances loved spending time with her family. She united her extended family and was famous for knowing by heart all of her relatives’ birthdays.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Everett, her parents Willis and Nettie Fowler, half-sister Gladys Fowler and half-brother Alonzo Gatton, brothers Thomas Fowler, Willis Fowler and sisters Lorena Callis and Dora Tudor.

Frances is survived by her children Dwight Armiger and wife Patricia of Port Republic, Sharon Skinner and husband Alan of Owings, Angela Brunner and husband Paul of Friendship and Elaine Wilson and husband Bobby of Owings; grandchildren Sheila Skinner, Jamie Williams, Erica Skinner, Crystal Records and husband Brandon, Paul Brunner and wife Madi, Faith Whittington and husband Cliff, Emily Overstreet and husband David, Rebecca Adam and husband Derek, Michael D’Agostino and wife Melissa and Christopher D’Agostino and wife Kim. Frances was also blessed with 17 great grandchildren.

A service will be held at Friendship Methodist Church on May 29, 2024 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Autism Speaks or the National MS Society.