Martin “Marty” Del Mundo, June 21, 1963 – May 23, 2024; beloved father of Shannon Faye Del Mundo & Martin “Ricky” Ricardo Del Mundo. Preceded in death by his parents: Jose Del Mundo & Lucia “Betty” Mundo & his older Brother Ricardo “Ricky” Del Mundo. His surviving siblings, Vincent Mundo, Joseph Mundo, & John Mundo. His loving companion Diane Blair. Marty and Tina Mundo raised their children in Huntingtown MD until 2018 when he changed residence to SC for the last few years of his life. Marty had his own successful business, Mundo’s Home Services. He was a friend to everyone he met & he held onto them all over the years. He loved to ride his motorcycles with his friends who quickly became his children’s uncles & aunts. Marty loved motocross racing with his son Ricky or taking family trips to Pennsylvania or to South Carolina. They say “Bikers never truly die. They just ride in the clouds instead.” I hope forever you enjoy your heavenly ride. I love you, dad. -Shannon & Ricky.

Arrangements for a memorial will be made & posted as soon as we get him to Maryland.