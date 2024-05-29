Gary Scott Pavis passed away in St Leonard, MD on May 23rd, 2024. Gary was born to Thomas John Pavis and Violet Virginia Pavis and resided in the neighborhood of Violetville in Baltimore City, MD.

Gary would graduate from Polytechnic Institute in 1971 and attend the University of Virginia and would obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering in 1975. Gary would also go on to receive a Masters in Engineering at Catholic University in 1979 and a Master of Business Administration in 2001. Gary started his nuclear career in 1975 with Baltimore Gas and Electric working in Baltimore and was transferred to Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant where he would remain until retirement. He also spent 3 years at 9 Mile Point working on a Power Upright project.

Gary was very involved in the community. He spent several years coaching boys basketball at Our Lady Star of the Sea School and later served as President of the Catholic Basketball league. Gary also coached several different soccer teams his sons were on. Gary was also active with the Calvert County Republican Party in the early 1990s and later became an election judge. When not volunteering, Gary spent time traveling with his wife and spending time with his family including his extended family in Pennsylvania. Gary was known for his friendly and outgoing personality as well as his love for sports. He would attend ball games with friends and family and was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan.

Gary is survived by his wife, Terri Pavis; brother, Tom (Rose) Pavis; children, Scott (Kristi) Pavis, Jeffery Pavis, Andrew Pavis, and Catherine Pavis; grandsons, Ethan Pavis and Nathan Pavis; and niece, Laurie (Jeremy) Olds.