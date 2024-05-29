Shirley A. Hudson Barney Clough, 94, of New Castle, DE passed away May 24, 2024. She was born April 6, 1930 in Huntingtown, MD to Ethel Irene (Simmons) and John William Hudson. She was raised in Huntingtown and attended Calvert County public schools. She married Robert Barney and they lived in Huntingtown and later in Broomes Island, MD. She was employed as a waitress, a school cafeteria worker and was also a school bus driver. She later married John Clough and they lived in Delaware beginning in the early 1970’s. After John died she married Mike Steele. She enjoyed crochet, and loved auto trips and travel.

Shirley is survived by sons Glenn and Robert Barney (Becky), daughters Barbara Brown, Sissy Fleenor, and Lucille Milligan (Lee), a sister Iva Lee Gray, brothers Charles and Allen Hudson, and twelve grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands John and Mike, son Milton “Buster” Barney, daughter Sarah Tansley, siblings Ethel Bowen, John Bowen, Sarah “Betty” Collins and Helen King.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday May 30, 2024 at Miranda Cemetery, Huntingtown, MD.