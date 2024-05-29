Steven “Jordan” Sandvik son, father, husband, friend, definition of a DAMN GOOD MAN. The man who would take the shirt off his back for a stranger. The man who would give money to every person that he passed on the corners because “you never know what they are going through”. A husband, who idealized the woman he married. He gave her the world and his entire heart. He was so proud of her and loved her to the depths of his soul. As a father, it just doesn’t get much better than him. He worked his ass off day in and out to provide for his family. He was their protector. He made sure his family never needed or even wanted for anything. The dancing, cheerleading, school promotions, awards ceremonies, lacrosse practices, or just making dinners, he was always there. He was a damn good father. A momma’s boy by definition. The love he has for that woman is truly unmatched. He may have raised some hell for her throughout his life but he wanted her included in every aspect of it. He was a good son, spoiled and could argue almost as good as she could. A hard worker, Jordan Sandvik, Director of International Project Management, he was proud of what he did and he was proud of how he got there. He was pretty much the BEST in the industry. He was proud that he could show his kids that working hard does get you somewhere. A friend to anyone and everyone. He could “shoot the shit” with a stranger on any given day. He would drop anything to help one of his friends, much like his kids, he would always be there when it counted.

He is survived by his wife Shannon Sandvik and his children Ava, Rylan, Ford, Beckett and Emmry. Also by his mom and step dad Kathrine and Richard Matzel, his dad and step mother Steve and Dawn Sandvik, both of his Aunts, Tina Sandvik and his “Sissy” Karen Lewis, his brothers Nicolas and Nathan Sandvik and his sister Rachel Matzel. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kinsley Reese Sandvik.

He was “Jordan” and everyone that knew him, knows exactly what that means. A diehard Steelers Fan, “Big Ben #7”, Black and Yellow, lived for football Sunday, his Jim Beam Peaches and Cigs. He was a car fanatic, need for speed and pretty much stirring shit up anywhere and everywhere he went. The world was more fun and better with him in it. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Jordan’s name can be made to Children’s Hospital or Maryland Elite Soccer Club. These are places that are close to his heart and the ones he always donated to every chance he got.

A celebration of life will be held at Boathouse at 5:00 PM.