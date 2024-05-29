Anselma Dongon Jumawan, 82, of Chesapeake Beach passed away May 26, 2024. She was born April 21, 1942 in Campalanas, Siquijor, Philippines, the oldest of seven, to Bonifacio and Helena (Ramirez) Dongon. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Foundation University in Dumaguete, Philippines and went on to become a biology teacher. She married Villamor Jumawan in 1975. In 1981 they moved to Stockton, CA and later settled in Shawnee, OK. Inevitably, she developed a group of close friends that became family. Always the hostess with the mostess, they enjoyed playing bingo, karaoke-ing and laughing together. Her hobbies also included baking, and gardening. In Shawnee, she worked as a quality inspector for TDK for many years, retiring in 2003. In 2016, she moved to Midwest City, Oklahoma to care for her grandsons while her daughter was serving in the military overseas. In 2018, she moved to Chesapeake Beach when her daughter was reassigned bases. There, Anselma became a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and in her spare time she enjoyed visiting the Senior Center in North Beach.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Villamor Jumawan and siblings Lourdes Dongon Colasing, Alberto Ramirez Dongon, and Jessie Dongon Duhaylungsod. She is survived by her children Lilibeth Jumawan of Chesapeake Beach, Ricky Jumawan and his wife Regina of Albuquerque, NM, and Lyn Chin and her husband Alexander of New York City, grandchildren Kowen Brown, Blake Brown, and Elena Jumawan, and brothers Minado, Charles, and Lydio Dongon.

