Hope in Harmony Hosting Inaugural Concerts in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties June 2024

Get inspired! Hope in Harmony’s inaugural choir concerts are coming this June to Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties. Directed by TC O’Brien and accompanied by Erin Tennyson, these concerts are free and fully open to the public.

Hope in Harmony has scheduled three concerts for the second weekend in June. Each concert features their inaugural choir in a program titled “A Journey of Hope.” Save the date and join Hope in Harmony at one or all of these upcoming events:

Friday, June 7, at 7:00 pm at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick, Maryland

Saturday, June 8, at 7:00 pm at South Potomac Church in White Plains, Maryland

Sunday, June 9, at 3:00 pm at Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Maryland

These concerts will captivate audiences, creating memorable and immersive experiences. Don’t miss out on what will be an unforgettable weekend of music and hope!



Hope in Harmony is a non-profit performing arts collective that is composed of exceptional musicians from Southern Maryland. Their mission is to help others through performances of excellence in Southern Maryland.

Their motto is, “Perform to Inspire, Give from Desire.” This is a central tenet that forms the foundation of their organization: their values, mission, and long-term vision of establishing a hub for their local community’s incredible performing artists, educators, and students in Southern Maryland.

Hope in Harmony believes in the power of music to bring joy, foster unity, INSPIRE HOPE, and make a positive impact in the community. During the pandemic, TC O’Brien, their Founder and Artistic Director, developed an intense desire to provide hope in the community through the power of music. She was inspired by lyrics in Eric Whitacre’s song Sing Gently:

“May our singing be music for others and may it keep others aloft.”

Hope in Harmony’s inaugural Choral Ensemble features talented musicians from Southern Maryland who possess a deep passion for music, exceptional vocal abilities, and a commitment to inspire hope. This new choir explores an eclectic range of musical styles and genres, showcasing the diversity of their collective talent. Hope in Harmony takes pride in being ambassadors of music, sharing their love for the arts through mentorship and outreach. Through music, they hope to empower individuals to express themselves and find their voice.