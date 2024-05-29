Deputy State Fire Marshal and Underwater Hazardous Device Technician Nominated for Statewide Award

Master Deputy State Fire Marshal and Underwater Hazardous Device Technician Bomb Technician Cory Hurst, a seasoned member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, has been lauded for his outstanding contributions to public safety and emergency response throughout his career and has been selected as the Bomb Squad nominee for Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year.

He will join other investigators chosen throughout the state for the 2023 James C. Robertson Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year Award during the Maryland State Fireman’s Convention in Ocean City this June

“Since joining the agency in March 2008, Deputy Hurst has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication, and expertise as a Deputy State Fire Marshal and Bomb Technician,” said Duane K. Svites, Bomb Squad and Special Operations Division Commander.

Initially assigned to the Upper and Lower Eastern Shores as a Deputy State Fire Marshal, Hurst quickly established himself as a top-performing team member. Amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he transitioned to the full-time Bomb Squad in July 2020 and swiftly rose to the rank of Master Deputy State Fire Marshal.



Deputy Hurst’s notable accomplishments include being among the first to complete the FBI’s tactical Bomb Technician certification, which showcases his dedication to enhancing his skills and knowledge in bomb disposal. His expertise was further demonstrated by obtaining the FBI Underwater Hazardous Device Technician certification, which underscored his commitment to ensuring public safety in diverse operational environments.

Beyond his specialized certifications, Deputy Hurst has also distinguished himself as an FAA-licensed UAS pilot, serving as the eastern shore drone resource agency-wide. His willingness to volunteer for assignments, adapt to changing schedules, and handle special tasks exemplifies his professionalism and dedication to duty.

In recognition of his exceptional service and leadership, Deputy Hurst has been appointed as the Training Officer for the Special Operations Division. In this role, he has spearheaded the development of an innovative training tracking app in collaboration with headquarters, ensuring comprehensive oversight of individual and squad-wide training hours crucial for FBI certification.

Hurst is currently being mentored to serve as the Special Operations Division (SOD) equipment custodian, demonstrating his commitment to expanding his skill set and assuming additional responsibilities within the Agency. His role in overseeing equipment operation, maintenance, and accountability underscores his dedication to ensuring the operational readiness of the Bomb Squad.

“Deputy Hurst’s exceptional performance and unwavering dedication make him a deserving candidate for recognition as the Agency’s highest honor, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year 2023. His contributions and exceptional performance to public safety and emergency response reflect the values and mission of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and his exemplary service sets a benchmark for excellence within the organization,” said Svites

