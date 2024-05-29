Registration for St. Mary’s County Summer Camps & School Age Care!

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks announced the opening of registration for Summer Fun Camps and School Age Care programs for the 2024-25 school year.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks offers a variety of summer camps for children, ranging from age 4 through rising 10th graders.

Summer Fun Day Camps begin the week of June 24th and will run for one-week sessions through August 9, 2024, from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Summer Fun Camps are located at the Carver, Hollywood, and Margaret Brent Recreation Centers.

Sports Camps are available for ages 6-18 throughout the summer. These one-week (4 day) sessions will be held at various locations throughout St. Mary’s County. Camps include archery, baseball, basketball, soccer, gymnastics, cheer, swim, tennis, pickleball, karate, and softball.



This summer, Recreation & Parks has partnered with St. Mary’s County Public Schools to also provideat the county’s three high schools. Sports Academies are open to rising 3– 9graders (2024-25 school year) and instruction is provided by high school coaches.

Registration is also now open for School Age Care programs for the 2024-25 school year. Openings remain at Lettie Dent Elementary and Leonardtown Elementary. Limited openings remain at Chesapeake Public Charter School, Duke Elementary, and Evergreen Elementary.

Please note: the School Age Care program at Hollywood Recreation Center (Hollywood Elementary) is scheduled to re-open for the 2024-25 school year; however, the program has not yet received sufficient registrations. Families are encouraged to register prior to June 24, 2024. A final determination whether the site will re-open will be made by July 1, 2024.

Register online for camps and school age care at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate or in-person at the Recreation & Parks main office, located in the Patuxent Building at the Governmental Center, at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. If you have additional questions, please call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.