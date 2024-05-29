Indian Head Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges After Traffic Stop in Charles County

On May 28, 2024, at 1:58 a.m., Officer J. Gordon from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head for equipment violations on a vehicle. Upon contacting the driver, the officer noted the driver’s license was suspended. The officer also observed a bottle of cough syrup with codeine in plain view.

Further investigation revealed the driver, Robert Terrance Fletcher, 26, of Indian Head, was also in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and codeine syrup. Additionally, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered with a full magazine. The handgun had been reported stolen from Washington, D.C. A computer check revealed Fletcher is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior conviction for a crime of violence.

Fletcher was charged with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, and other related charges.

Fletcher is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officer Gordon is investigating.