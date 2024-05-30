Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Washington D.C. Man Wanted for 1st Degree Assault

David Keonta Reed, 32 of Washington D.C

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Keonta Reed, 32 of Washington D.C. Reed is wanted for First-Degree Assault.

Reed is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing between 140-160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Reed is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Cpl. Jacobs at (301) 956-5047, Cpl. Harms at (301)-956-4932, Sgt. Ryan Kampf (443) 684-3343, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.

