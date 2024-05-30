Calvert County Deputy Michael Contic Awarded April 2024 Employee of the Month

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored Michael Contic, deputy sheriff first class in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, as the April 2024 Employee of the Month.

Michael impressed colleagues with his professionalism, investigative skills and organizational abilities throughout the investigation of a recent case involving malicious destruction of property.

Despite the time-intensive nature of executing search warrants, Michael managed the entire process efficiently – from initial scene turnover to investigation completion – all within one hour. Michael’s meticulous execution of a residential search warrant showcased his dedication to thoroughness and detail.

This resulted in the successful recovery of crucial evidence and the apprehension of the suspect on scene, based on a warrant derived from his investigation.

He also effectively assigned tasks to assisting officers, overseeing searches, evidence collection, photography and interviews. He also took the time to thank each team member for their contributions.

Congratulations, Michael!

