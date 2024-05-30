Waldorf Man Arrested After Non-Fatal Shooting in Waldorf

May 30, 2024

DeWayne Carlos Murphy, 41, of Waldorf

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 1:36 a.m., patrol officers responded to Ravenglass Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers observed the residence had been shot several times. Several people were inside at the time and one adult male sustained a minor injury to his head, when he was struck by debris.

Through further investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the suspect’s Waldorf residence and a vehicle.

The suspect was located inside the home and was placed under arrest. During the search of the vehicle, a polymer handgun was recovered.

DeWayne Carlos Murphy, 41, of Waldorf, was charged with attempted murder, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

Murphy is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective J. Wilson is investigating.

This entry was posted on May 30, 2024 at 6:21 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.