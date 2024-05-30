Waldorf Man Arrested After Non-Fatal Shooting in Waldorf

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 1:36 a.m., patrol officers responded to Ravenglass Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers observed the residence had been shot several times. Several people were inside at the time and one adult male sustained a minor injury to his head, when he was struck by debris.

Through further investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the suspect’s Waldorf residence and a vehicle.

The suspect was located inside the home and was placed under arrest. During the search of the vehicle, a polymer handgun was recovered.

DeWayne Carlos Murphy, 41, of Waldorf, was charged with attempted murder, loaded handgun in vehicle, use of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and other related charges.

Murphy is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective J. Wilson is investigating.