Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Receives Award to Stolen Vehicle Alert Team

Front row, from left to right: Sheriff’s Communications Officer Lyndell Richardson; Dty. Joshua Newton; Detective Brenna Hudson, Dty. Michael Daily; DFC Chris Idol, K-9 Stryker; Master Deputy Richard Cress; Cpl. Robert Shrawder; F/Sgt. Shawn Morder. Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart; Sheriff Ricky Cox; Commissioner Catherine Grasso (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Dty. Justin MacWilliams, Sgt. Mark Robshaw; Lt. Col. Dave Pa
On January 6, 2024, Sgt. Robshaw led his team in a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.
Despite the danger, Sgt. Robshaw and his officers maintained control of the situation and utilized their training effectively.
K-9 partner Stryker and his handler, DFC Idol, played a crucial role in tracking and apprehending the suspects, showcasing exceptional teamwork.
Additionally, Cpl. Bortchevsky and Dty. Daily deployed drones with thermal detection capabilities, which further aided the operation and led to the successful arrest of all suspects.
This incident exemplifies the dedication and bravery of our deputies in keeping the community safe. Congratulations to the Team Excellence Award recipients!
