Public Hearings on Proposed Real Property and Income Tax Increases Set for June 4, 2024

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold public hearings on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. to present and receive comments regarding proposed increases to the real property tax and county income tax rates.

The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, Second Floor, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

The public may dial in by phone (audio only) to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

The real property tax rate is proposed to increase by $.04 per $100 of assessed value, from $0.927 to $0.967 per $100 of assessed value. This is projected to yield an estimated increase of $5.8 million in revenue.

Based on state-assessed values, the average impact on taxpayers will be $152. If approved, the new real property tax rate would take effect for the tax year beginning July 1, 2024.

The county income tax rate is proposed to increase from 3% to 3.2%. This increase will yield $3.6 million in additional revenues. If approved, the new county income tax rate would take effect for the tax year beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The FY 2025 commissioners’ budget is available for public viewing at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY25. Hard copies are available at the public libraries or by contacting the Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, or [email protected].

To ensure full public access and transparency, the hearing will be streamed live during the regular June 4 BOCC meeting on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 99 and 1070 HD. Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

Individuals may also submit written comments. Written comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or mailed to the BOCC at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing in person or virtually. To learn more about the budget development process at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY25.