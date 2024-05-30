Maryland State Police Arrest Leonardtown Woman After Assaulting Troopers and Deputies

May 30, 2024
Carol Marie Thompson, 36 of Leonardtown

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Sr Trooper Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to an address on Bayside Road, in Leonardtown, for the report of an assault.

While on scene assisting with the assault investigation, Carol Marie Thompson, 36 of Leonardtown, became disorderly and failed to comply with orders given by Troopers on scene. During her arrest, Thompson assaulted Troopers and Deputies on scene.

Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Disturb The Peace/Disorderly, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Trespass: Private Property, and Second Degree Assault x2.

