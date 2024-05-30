Maryland State Police Arrest Wanted Lexington Park Man After Providing False Name on Traffic Stop

May 30, 2024
On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Tpr Lewis of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, in Lexington Park.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Christopher Chase, 32 of Lexington Park, initially provided a false name.

Investigation revealed that Chase had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Chase was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud: Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

He was also served his warrant.

