Maryland State Police Arrest Lexington Park Woman on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, TFC Black of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at South Shangri La Drive, in Lexington Park.

Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Bridgit Claire Brooks, 29 of Lexington Park, suspected Cocaine was observed.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Oxycodone, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Theresa Lynn Haus Keefer, 53 of Lusby.

Brooks was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Keefer was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia on criminal citations.

