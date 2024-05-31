Maryland State Police Arrest Lexington Park Man for Possession of Crack While Shoplifting at Target

May 31, 2024
Carlos Isaisas Hernandez-Ticas, 21 of Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, TFC Piscopo-Bann of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to the Target, located at 45155 Worth Avenue, California, for the report of a theft.

Investigation revealed that Carlos Isaisas Hernandez-Ticas, 21 of Lexington Park, who initially provided a false name, stole approximately $300 worth of goods.

A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia.

Hernandez-Ticas was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and Fraud: Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

