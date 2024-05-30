State Highway Administration Reminds Motorists of Enhanced Work Zone Safety Laws, Increased Fines Going into Effect June 1, 2024

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is reminding motorists that changes to state law governing the use of automated speed enforcement in work zones take effect June 1, 2024, with additional changes effective January 1, 2025.

Designed to help protect highway workers as well as motorists and their passengers, the new law allows speed cameras to be placed in more work zones across the state. In some larger work zones more than one camera may be deployed.

The law also increases fines for violations detected by work zone speed cameras. Currently, Maryland’s fine is $40. Beginning June 1, 2024, the fine will increase to $80.

In January, Maryland’s work zone speed violation fines will convert to a tiered system (see chart) based on how fast the vehicle is traveling above the speed limit. Also, all fines will double when workers are present. Motorists should be aware speed limits are reduced in many work zones and are clearly posted.

Additional changes to current law effective January 1 include updates to work zone signage and lighting requirements to help designate the work zone and identify when workers are present. Cameras will be equipped with flashing blue lights to alert motorists.

The new rules are part of the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, approved by the General Assembly during the 2024 session and signed into law by Governor Wes Moore on April 9.

The package was among recommendations from the Maryland Work Zone Safety Work Group formed by Governor Moore after the March 2023 work zone crash on the Baltimore Beltway that claimed the lives of six highway workers. The work group was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and included members from the Maryland Department of Transportation, industry and labor organizations, safety advocacy groups, law enforcement agencies and citizens.

The intent of the SafeZones program is to have all motorists travel at safe speeds; however, after the state recovers operating costs, any remaining citation funds from the enhanced work zone speed camera program will enable the state to expand purchase of safety equipment, explore new and innovative methods and technologies to improve work zones safety, and fund safety improvements on roadways.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were 7,193 work zone crashes in Maryland, or roughly 1,500 each year.

Forty-four people were killed in those crashes and 2,769 were injured. Many of the victims are highway workers, but others are drivers and their passengers. In 2023, 12 people died in work zone crashes, and thus far in 2024 another eight have died – the 2023-24 total includes 14 workers and six drivers and passengers.

Maryland’s highway professionals work in the midst traffic – often high-speed traffic – to improve the state’s transportation network and enhance mobility for all users. The State Highway Administration and its partners at the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Maryland Highway Safety Office remind everyone to practice safe driving behaviors at all times, and especially in work zones.

Remember to slow down, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, always wear seat belts, and move over in work zones when possible. It’s the law.

For more information go to the State Highway Administration’s Work Zone Safety page here, or go to Zero Deaths Maryland work zone page here.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.