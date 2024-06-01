One Child and One Adult Flown to Trauma Centers After Golf Cart Crash in Ridge

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 49021 Wynne Road in Ridge, for a motor vehicle collision involving a golf cart.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single golf cart overturned with all occupants conscious.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for one patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and was additionally requested to take a second patient prior to their arrival.

Trooper 2 transported one adult male, and one 3-year-old female to area trauma centers.

One adult female was transported to an area hospital. A fourth patient signed care refusal forms and self-transported to an area medical facility.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the accident. The golf cart was the only involved vehicle and was occupied at least four times.

Updates will be provided when they become available.