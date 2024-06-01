La Plata High School’s 290 Graduating Seniors Collect More Than $25 million in Scholarship Offers

The 290 graduating seniors of La Plata High School streamed into Regency Furniture Stadium Wednesday morning for commencement exercises led by valedictorian William Alcorn and salutatorian Alan Sebastian.

Sebastian plans to attend the University of St. Thomas to study philosophy.

“We share a common goal today to celebrate our graduation,” Sebastian said in his address. “We are resilient and our presence here today is a testament to our collective strength and determination,” Sebastian said. “As we move forward let us carry with us the lessons we’ve learned, the friendships we’ve made and pride we have as being a part of the Class of 2024.”



Alcorn, who earlier this academic year earned a perfect score on the ACT, heads to the University of Alabama in the fall with plans to study accounting. In his address to his classmates, Alcorn said that life moves slow, that it is a long game. “You have to go piece by piece in the game that’s life. Life doesn’t give up on you, so we can’t give up on it,” he said. “Every day holds the potential for new opportunities, memories and the chance to rebound.”

Alcorn urged his fellow graduates to take their lives “pitch by pitch,” and not try to succeed at everything and instead learn from those around them who are more experienced, try new experiences, meet new people and never stop learning.

“We don’t know everything, but other people have seen enough that most learning is at our fingertips,” Alcorn said. “All we need to do is ask people or take notice of things. Stay curious and keep a steady eye on what goes on around you. Lessons are everywhere and it rarely hurts anyone to learn more.”

The Warriors Class of 2024 collected more than $25 million in scholarship offers.

CCPS is livestreaming all graduations at www.ccboe.com and on its Vimeo and YouTube channels. Go to https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/graduation-2024.