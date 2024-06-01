Thomas Stone High School Confers 230 Diplomas and Collect Over $18 Million in Scholarship Offers

The pride of Thomas Stone High School arrived at Regency Furniture Stadium Tuesday, May 28, for the Class of 2024’s graduation ceremony. The 230 graduates were led by valedictorian Charlie Bowie and salutatorian Noah Prado.

Bowie, who will head to Boston University in the fall to study political science, urged the graduating seniors to use the skills learned during their years of schooling and build on them to become proactive to better society. “Through our education we have honed the ability to think critically,” Bowie said.

He further elaborated, adding that the students know how to conduct their own research, they can participate in politics, find careers and communicate with others. All these skills will help them become capable and productive members of their communities and do great things of behalf of themselves and others.



“The future is uncertain and sometimes it’s easy to feel like we don’t measure up to the metric of great things,” Bowie said. But that doesn’t mean you give up or don’t try, he said.

In her remarks, Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., echoed those sentiments. “Like your valedictorian said, take pride in the fact that you have succeeded in a more challenging high school environment than those before you,” Navarro said to the graduates.

The Cougars are the smallest graduating class in the county this year with 230 graduates, 22 less than the next highest of Maurice J. McDonough High School’s 252 graduates. Despite its numbers, Stone’s Class of 2024 racked up nearly $18.4 million in scholarship offers.

CCPS is livestreaming all graduations at www.ccboe.com and on its Vimeo and YouTube channels. Go to https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/graduation-2024.