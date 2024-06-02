301 Derby Dames To Host Patuxant Roller Derby

On Saturday, June 15th the 301 Derby Dames will host Patuxant Roller Derby at the Charles County Fairgrounds Grand Hall located at 8440 Fairground Road, La Plata.

This marks the second bout between 301 and Patuxant, the first on 301’s track. When these two teams met before on July 8, 2023 in Columbia, Maryland it did not go well for 301, losing the bout 229 to 151, so the Dames have a score to settle.

Tickets at the door are $10, doors open at 5 pm with the first whistle at 6 pm.

Concessions are available on premises and are provided by Lettuce Be Frank.

The 301 Derby Dames is a skater owned and operated flat track roller derby league located in La Plata, Maryland. They are a charted member of and compete according to the rules and regulations established by the Woman’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). Their goal is to empower women and build self esteem by creating a sense of camaraderie among their members. They embrace women of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and skill levels. The 301 Derby Dames train hard, play hard, and respect their teammates as well as their competitors. They strive to support and give back to their community through volunteering and raising money for local charities. in Southern Maryland.

Photo Credit: Jack Tomlinson.