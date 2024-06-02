Owings Man Arrested for Kidnapping After Leading Police on High-Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, Deputy First Class Hendrickson drom the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 4 in the Prince Frederick area.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the motorcycle rapidly accelerated traveling at speeds over 100 mph. Deputies initially lost sight of the bike. S/DFC Idol later located the bike passing Mt. Harmony Elementary and observed it turn southbound on Route 4 in the area of Briscoes Turn Road, where the driver lost control of the bike causing a rear passenger to fall off the motorcycle.

Deputies stopped to assist the female passenger who was evaluated and transported to Capital Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed the female was begging her boyfriend to stop the motorcycle but he refused to do so and refused to let her get off.

The driver was identified as Austin Page Catterton, 25 of Owings.

Deputies responded to Catterton’s residence and found Catterton hiding in a truck bed inside the garage. The motorcycle was also located in the garage.

Catterton was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Kidnapping and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer.

