Hollywood Man Arrested After Pointing a Gun at a Group of People at George B. Cecil Park in Valley Lee

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man with a gun at George B. Cecil Park in Valley Lee.

Witnesses stated that following an altercation, a male subject pointed a firearm at a group of people gathered at a pavilion in the park.

The suspect, identified as Javonte Taevon Fenwick, 18, of Hollywood, fled the scene but was apprehended shortly thereafter by deputies near Flat Iron Road.

Fenwick was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Fenwick was charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, second-degree assault, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Fenwick is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

