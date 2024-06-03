Family Displaced After Large House Fire in Hughesville, Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Prince George’s County responded to the 6900 block of Bucktown Court tin Hughesville, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and immediately requested a working fire dispatch and reported fire showing from a 2-story residence.

First arriving units reported an exterior deck on fire which was extending into the home.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and began extinguishing the exterior fire before making entry into the home.



Crews located fire throughout the attic which began extending into the first and second floor.

While operating on the second floor, a partial roof collapsed occurred, however, no one was injured and all members were accounted for.

The fire was placed under control within 40 minutes.

No known injuries were reported and all occupants were able to safely escape.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire.

All photos are courtesy of FF D. Coates of Waldorf Station 12, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

