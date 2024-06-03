Man Charged After Child Finds Loaded Gun and Accidentally Shoots Herself While Playing Hide and Seek

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gun Crimes Unit charged a suspect with multiple firearms offenses after a child accessed a loaded firearm and suffered a gunshot wound. This incident occurred in the town of Cheverly on Sunday night. The victim, a female under the age of five, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The suspect is 20-year-old Jayvon Thomas of Cheverly. He is a relative of the victim.

On June 2, 2024, at approximately 10:45 pm, officers responded to an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly.

The victim was located suffering a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital for treatment. No one else in the apartment was injured.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim found a loaded ghost gun (unserialized) under a bed while playing hide and seek. Preliminarily, it appears a round was accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the arm.

Detectives charged the suspect with possessing the weapon and leaving it unsecured. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-8960.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0031973.

