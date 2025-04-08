UPDATE: Leonardtown Man Convicted of Assault and Setting Fire to Super Eight Motel in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 4/8/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Anthony Cleaver Mason, 65, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was convicted of assault, arson, and reckless endangerment in connection with a fire that displaced several motel guests and caused extensive damage to a California, Maryland motel.

On June 3, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at a motel on Three Notch Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Mason had barricaded himself inside a third-floor room, assaulted an occupant of the room, and started a fire. As the fire spread, deputies swiftly activated the fire alarm and began evacuating the building.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to battle the blaze. Several victims suffered injuries and others lost personal property to the fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office’s investigation revealed that Mason deliberately set the fire, causing over $750,000 in damage.

“The Defendant’s dangerous actions put dozens of lives at risk, resulting in serious injuries and devastating property loss,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those who recklessly put our community in danger.”

Mason remains held without bond pending a sentencing hearing. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Alena Moiser and Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal led the investigation, with assistance from Sergeant James Bare, Devin Absher, and David Katulich of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honorable Amy Lorenzini presided over the case.

UPDATE 6/4/2024 – Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release: A Leonardtown man was arrested after setting a hotel room on fire yesterday evening, displacing 46 guests and causing three-quarters of a million dollars in damage.

Just after 8:00 p.m. on June 3, 2024, St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office responded to the Super Eight Motel at 22801 Three Notch Road in California for a reported disturbance. An employee called 911 and reported the occupants of room 310 were arguing and causing a disturbance. They also reported they had broken the windows and barricaded the door.

Deputies arrived within minutes and observed Anthony Cleaver Mason, 64, inside the room attempting to start a fire. Deputies activated the fire alarm and began evacuating the motel while requesting the fire department.

Forty-eight firefighters from various departments, including Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Ridge, Valley Lee, and Solomons, responded and discovered fire showing, along with multiple people injured after jumping from the third floor.

One adult female and her child were assisted out of the hotel, where the female then suffered a medical emergency. She was transported to an area hospital. The child was evaluated and released into family custody.

Deputies placed Mason into custody on the scene, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate. Deputy State Fire Marshals concluded Mason was responsible and that the fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages.

Mason was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, reckless endangerment, and malicious burning first-degree.

He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond.

Anthony Cleaver Mason age 64 of Leonardtown is being held on a no-bond status with a preliminary hearing set for tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Mason has been charged with 2 counts of Arson 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Malicious Burning 1st Degree.

Additional updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE @ 10:30 p.m.: On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to the Super Eight Motel located at 22801 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported active disturbance.

The 911 caller was an employee who stated the occupants of room 310 on the third floor were in an active loud disturbance, had broken the windows and barricaded the door.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes and at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies observed the suspect in the room was starting a fire.

Due to this and officers’ quick reaction, the fire alarm was pulled by deputies, and they began evacuating the motel while requesting fire and rescue.

48 firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Ridge, Valley Lee, and Solomons responded.

First arriving units located fire showing from the third floor with multiple subjects injured after jumping from the third floor.

Crews deployed two attack lines and entered the motel and began evacuating citizens, one adult female and her child was assisted out of the hotel where the female then suffered a medical emergency. She was transported to an area hospital. The child was evaluated and released into family custody.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed the suspect, an adult male, into custody on the scene.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist 40 adults and 6 children displaced. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Maryland State Fire Marshals responded and are investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available

6/3/2024: On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to the Super 8 Hotel in California, MD, for the report of a fire.

Units arrived on scene to find fire showing from the third floor.

Police have one person in custody, and it was reported to be arson.

Two adults and one infant were being evaluated by EMS for injuries.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



