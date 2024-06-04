UPDATE: Suspect in Custody, 2 Injured and 46 Displaced After Arson Fire at California Motel

UPDATE @ 10:30 p.m.: On Monday, June 3, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to the Super Eight Motel located at 22801 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported active disturbance.

The 911 caller was an employee who stated the occupants of room 310 on the third floor were in an active loud disturbance, had broken the windows and barricaded the door.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes and at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies observed the suspect in the room was starting a fire.

Due to this and officers quick reaction, the fire alarm was pulled by Deputies and they began evacuating the motel while requesting fire and rescue.

48 firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Ridge, Valley Lee, and Solomons responded.

First arriving units located fire showing from the third floor with multiple subjects injured after jumping from the third floor.

Crews deployed two attack lines and entered the motel and began evacuating citizens, one adult female and her child was assisted out of the hotel where the female then suffered a medical emergency. She was transported to an area hospital. The child was evaluated and released into family custody.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed the suspect, an adult male, into custody on the scene.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist 40 adults and 6 children displaced. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Maryland State Fire Marshals responded and are investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available

