Pax River Extends Hours, Lanes to Aid Traffic Flow Beginning June 5

Effective Wednesday, June 5, 2024, NAS Patuxent River NAS Patuxent River will open Gate 2 to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m.

Non-commercial vehicle traffic will also be able to utilize the Commercial Vehicle Inspection (CVIS) lane at Gate 1 during high traffic hours of 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Sentries at the CVIS lane will be responsible for enforcing all appropriate entry control point standards same as the other inbound lanes. Non-commercial drivers behind a commercial vehicle being inspected in the CVIS lane must wait until the inspection is complete before they can proceed to show their ID and can expect a delay in that instance.

NAS Pax River is taking these measures to improve traffic flow into the base as much as possible.