Pax River Extends Hours, Lanes to Aid Traffic Flow Beginning June 5

June 4, 2024

Effective Wednesday, June 5, 2024, NAS Patuxent River NAS Patuxent River will open Gate 2 to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m.

Non-commercial vehicle traffic will also be able to utilize the Commercial Vehicle Inspection (CVIS) lane at Gate 1 during high traffic hours of 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Sentries at the CVIS lane will be responsible for enforcing all appropriate entry control point standards same as the other inbound lanes. Non-commercial drivers behind a commercial vehicle being inspected in the CVIS lane must wait until the inspection is complete before they can proceed to show their ID and can expect a delay in that instance.

NAS Pax River is taking these measures to improve traffic flow into the base as much as possible.

This entry was posted on June 4, 2024 at 2:24 pm and is filed under All News, Business, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.