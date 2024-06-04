Richard “Pop” Henry Boone, Sr., 90, of Bryantown, Maryland, passed away on May 26, 2024. He was born, grew up, and spent most of his life on his family’s farm in Bryantown and, like generations of Boone men before him, was a tobacco farmer. After retiring from farming, he rented his land out and concentrated on a firewood business; his big redwood truck became an icon in the family. Richard loved his farm and watching the animals, particularly the deer and turkey, and took pride in cutting the grass, even though it took nearly six hours! He enjoyed target shooting with his stepsons, always besting them at skeet shooting even though he had only one eye. He’ll be remembered for his way of turning even small incidents into interesting stories, always in the end punctuated by the exclamation, “Anyway!,” and for letting his grandchildren lick the frosting off cupcakes.

Richard was born on July 24, 1933, to William and Rebekah Boone. He remembered the Waldorf area before it became a suburban oasis, especially being able to take a horse and wagon over the bridge as well as the lay of the road to Dr. Samuel Mudd’s house before it was rerouted.

He was predeceased by his parents; two wives, Theresa Helene Jameson, and Darleen Christine Lyons; sons William Boone and Richard Boone, Jr.; as well as his brother William Boone and sister Alice Louise Turner. He is survived by a daughter by his first wife, Bonnie Johnston of South Carolina; stepsons Sean Lyons of Huntingtown, Maryland, Michael Lyons of King George, Virginia, and Timothy Lyons of Surprise, Arizona; brother Charles Boone of North Carolina; and grandchildren Jane Lyons, Nicholas Lyons, and Justice Lyons.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, a mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland, 20617. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

