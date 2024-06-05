Kyle Nicholas Yeitrakis, age 32, passed away peacefully May 27, 2024. He was born April 3,1992 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Dawn and Nick Yeitrakis.

Kyle worked for many years in the family business at Dean’s Service Center then as an electrician and was always appreciated for his strong work ethic. He loved to play guitar and garden. He had an amazing green thumb and could turn a dull patch of grass into a beautiful and productive garden. Kyle was an avid reader, loved music, hiking (anything in nature really), dogs and most of all, his family.

Kyle was known and loved by all he met, leaving a lasting impression with his genuine kindness, authenticity and hilarious sense of humor.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Nick and Dawn, his sister-cousin Natalie Adams, and grandparents Patricia and James Dean and Bob Libby and Judy Ramsey of Lisbon, Maine as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. All of who he loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating his life on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, with visitation from 5pm-6pm and a Memorial Service will begin at 6pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support local community members struggling with substance abuse disorders here https://everloved.com/life-of/kyle-yeitrakis/donate/.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

