Michael Allen Byrne, 58 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on May 21, 2024 at UM Capital Region Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.Michael was born November 23, 1965 in Rota, Spain to Gregory Lodge Byrne and Elva Mae Jones Byrne.

He grew up in Orange Park, FL and St. Mary’s County.

After graduating from Great Mills High School he worked at a local plant nursery, then drove a tractor trailer coast to coast for a while, where he got to visit nearly every state in the U.S. He later settled back in St. Mary’s and began working as a transmission technician. He was an excellent mechanic, working at several businesses between St. Mary’s to Silver Spring. He spent a lot of his extra time working at his brother’s garage and helping anyone that needed a vehicle fixed and also to hang with the guys.

Michael enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends. He also enjoyed grilling, he considered himself the “The Grill Master”.

Michael is predeceased by his father Gregory Lodge Byrne and sister Tina Marie Byrne. He leaves behind his daughter Emily Rose “Eli” Byrne, Lori Byrne (Eli’s mother),

his mother Elva Mae Byrne, sister Marguerite “Micki” Oakley of Gibsonville, NC

brothers Gregory of Lexington Park, Douglas of Scotland, and George of High Point, NC. Nieces Tina, Sierra, Jacqueline, Chloe and nephews Anthony and Derek. He will be dearly missed by all.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a service celebrated by Joe Orlando at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.