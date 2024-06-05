Patricia “Pat” Wormwood Hall, 87, of California, MD passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 13, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. She had a special relationship with her mother the late Rita Crowley Wormwood and was devoted to her father the late Wesley “Bill” Orin Wormwood.

She attended Frank Knox Elementary School in Lexington Park and graduated high school in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (Class of 1954) with honors. Pat attended Junior College at St. Mary’s Seminary in St. Mary’s City and briefly attended American University in Washington D.C. In 1986, she returned to school at the age of 40 and obtained a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Pat was employed by the Department of Defense at Naval Air Station Patuxent River until her retirement in 2011 after 41 years of dedicated service. She also loved working part time at Belk (formerly Leggett) department store in the Wildewood Shopping Center. Pat was a devout Catholic, living out her faith by seeing God in everything around her and offering her hand in friendship, peace or assistance to anyone in need. The only thing that surpassed Pat’s incredible beauty was her infinite kindness. Her lifelong devotions were her faith, her family and her friends. She was an active parishioner and member of the Ladies of Charity at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a member of NARFE Chapter 969.

Pat is survived by her sons, Jeff Hall (Suzanne) of Leonardtown, MD and Steve Hall (Faith) of Great Mills, MD; her siblings: Toni Lesko (Gerald) of Bowling Green, VA, Mike Wormwood (Peggy) of Davidsonville, MD; and Rita Gail Wormwood of Albuquerque, NW; her grandchildren: Cody Hall of Marietta, GA, Cassidy Hall of Salt Lake City, UT, Trent Hall of Huntingtown, MD and Clay Hall of Adrian, MI; her great-grandson, Emmett Scott Alexander of Salt Lake City, UT. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Scott Hall and youngest sister, Kerri Wormwood.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni and concelebrated by Monsignor Karl Chimiak at 2:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16555 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.