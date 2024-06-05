Alexander Michael Hamilton, 32, of St. Mary’s County, MD. Passed away at home on Memorial Day May 27th 2024, He was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27th 1991, Alex was raised in Great Mills and attended the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, graduating from Great Mills High School.

Alex was a hard dependable worker and enjoyed working as a cemetery groundskeeper with the Catholic Archdioceses of Our Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, Md, where he made many friends. He would always say how honored he was to be a small part of the families that they served. He also worked as a Land Surveyor’s assistant with Soltesz Civil Engineering Inc. of Waldorf, MD, and at Little Silences Rest Surveying (LSR) of Leonardtown, MD. He had an extraordinary assortment of odds and ends he collected in his time and travels while land surveying.

Alex as he was known by his family and friends was a wonderful people person. He was easily approachable and had a friendly and likable personality. He could pull witty jokes out of thin air with his quick humor making everyone laugh, managing to cheer you up even if you were feeling down. He would persist until you cracked a smile. He always put others first. He always had a positive outlook on life and was always upbeat, never complaining even through his multiple health challenges such as having Diabetes since the age of 5; he never let it get the best of him.

Most of all Alex loved spending time with his family and friends, developing a close group of friends that became a family. He enjoyed working on and building computers, and would jump at the opportunity to help others with their computer and gaming systems woes. He was an avid console and computer gamer, and had multiple online friends that would keep him up late into the night.

Alex enjoyed numerous Anime TV shows and loved to attend multiple Anime and Comic book conventions. He had a collection of numerous books, comics, and lots of memorabilia signed by the book authors and voice actors. He enjoyed swimming, solving Sudoku puzzles, and he had a knack for the Arcade Claw Machines. He could always get any prize you wanted out of them. He was the Claw Machine King.

Our loving Alex will be deeply missed. He is survived by his parents Richard and Denise, Siblings John Benjamin and Zachary Ryan along with his Aunts, Melanie Draper, Dorothy, Darlene, Debra Hamilton, his Uncle David Hamilton, as well as many Nieces and Nephews.

Family will receive friends on June 14, 2024, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Life Celebration Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Rick Conner at 1:00 pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Alex to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

