Paul William Crowe, 72, of Lexington Park, MD died on May 14th, 2024, at his home surrounded by family.

Born in 1952, Paul Crowe grew up in Cumberland, MD as the youngest child of Thea and Kenneth Crowe. In 1966, the family moved to Indian Head, MD where he attended Lackey High School, graduating in 1970. In 1972, he joined the Army and married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Crowe (1952-2024). After a brief time in Fort Bliss, TX at the Army Air Defense School, Paul and Lisa spent the next two years stationed in southwest Germany. In 1975, the couple returned to Maryland after Paul was honorably discharged. They settled down in St. Mary’s County where Paul leveraged his military experience in radar technology to work in computing and information technology. He spent the rest of his career employed by government contractors in the area, including Tracor, Compliance Corporation, and PRB, eventually retiring with Northrup Grumman in 2017. During that time, he also went back to school, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1986. With Lisa, he raised two sons, Nathan and Colin, never missing a soccer game or band concert nor an opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them.

Paul enjoyed being outside. He loved fishing and hunting, activities he grew up doing in western Maryland. He returned regularly to Deep Creek Lake, a place that had a long history for his family as his grandfather helped build it. Many of his weekends were spent in the yard, where he enjoyed watching things grow and working on projects. He also contributed a lot of time and energy to Lexington Park United Methodist Church, where he often ran technology for events and kept the plants happy and bright. A night owl by nature, there wasn’t a western that he hadn’t seen multiple times.

Paul’s devotion to and love for his wife was on full display in the last years of his life. He retired early to be her fulltime caretaker as she endured a degenerative neurological condition. He faithfully attended her for several years, keeping her as healthy and comfortable as possible. After a longer battle than expected, Lisa died March 1st, 2024. Paul succumbed to lung cancer a short time later. He will forever be missed.

Paul is predeceased by his parents, Thea and Kenneth Crowe and his wife Lisa Crowe. He is survived by his children Nathan and Colin; his daughters-in-law Stephanie and Sarah; his grandchildren Talia, Gabriel, and Mariela; and his siblings Rita Lancaster, Carl Crowe, and Janet Jeter.

A Memorial service for Paul will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 11am to 12pm, with a Memorial Service at 12pm all at the Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A burial will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 for both Paul and his wife, Lisa Estevez Crowe.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

