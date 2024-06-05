Erika Franziska Lengenfelder, 88, of St. Leonard, Maryland, entered eternal rest on May 28, 2024, after suffering complications from a stroke.

Born in Aalen, Germany in July 1935, she was the daughter of August and Anna Schur. Erika emigrated by herself at the age of fifteen to Muskegon, Michigan leaving behind her family in Germany to live with her aunt and uncle. After years of correspondence, Franz “Schneckle” found his way across the pond, and they married in 1957. Erika relished her years as the wife of an Airman First Class, moving from New Jersey to France and back again with two boys in tow.

Erika was a proud mother who took great pride in her responsibilities at home and in the community. She was a wonderful cook and can be remembered for her legendary potato salad and sauerkraut. Erika was an avid singer and was a member of several choirs, most recently with St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Fredrick, Maryland. Erika also sang with the Washington Sängerbund and participated for years in the many social activities of the club. She was also a longtime member of the Concord Club of Washington, D.C., enjoying frequent day trips and luncheons. Formerly of New Carrollton, Maryland, she volunteered as an election judge and sang in the choir at St. Bernard’s Church in Riverdale, Maryland. Erika retired from the University of Maryland College Park as an assistant within the Materials Science and Engineering Department.

Erika had a beautiful smile and enjoyed being the life of the party, entertaining folks with her famous headstand, cartwheel, or playing the accordion. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her “Schneckle” gardening, hiking, or just sitting in the garden watching the birds and small animals. Erika had strong faith and found comfort in prayer.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 67 years, Franz, sons John (Guan Ling) of St. Leonard, Maryland, Michael (Kimberly) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and David (Eileen Jacqueline) of Crofton, Maryland. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Erika is also survived by her brother, Alfred Schur of Unterkochen, Germany, and was preceded in death by her sister Annaliese Hägele of Fachsenfeld, Germany.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, Maryland, 20678. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:00 AM, the internment will follow the mass at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a one-time donation of your choosing may be offered to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth In Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16

Visitation