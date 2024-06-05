Lori Taylor Heron of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully at home while sleeping on May 29, 2024, at the age of 60. She was born on December 22, 1963, in Pekin, Illinois. She is mourned by her loved ones, friends, and the community and will be sorely missed.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents James Taylor and Lorna Taylor (Pekin) and leaves behind her husband Jeffrey Heron, daughter Abby Goff (Aberdeen, NC), stepdaughter Laura Heron, and Laura’s fiancé Tim Olsen (Lusby, MD). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Harper Goff, Lawton Goff, and Benjamin Olsen, as well as her siblings Sandy Wren (Jon), Bob Taylor (Leta), Joe Taylor (Nancy), Derek (“Uncle Buck”) Taylor, and Jami Taylor.

Lori, also known as “Ms. Lori” to many, was the Executive Director of the Project Echo homeless shelter in Prince Frederick, MD and a true pillar of Calvert County. She tirelessly served the community and helped countless people change their lives for the better.

Lori created the Tri-County Memory Walk in 2015, an annual event to honor and remember those we have loved and lost through addiction. Lori’s focus was on healing, hope, and recovery. The event includes a one-mile path through serene farmland lined with photos of our lost loved ones, professional and peer support, and recovery resources.

She had been with Project Echo for over 30 years and received numerous accolades and awards. In 2021 Lori received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Advocacy for Calvert County from Women of the World. But what really mean’t the most to her was helping people and making a difference, leaving this world a better place.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Wednesday June 5, 2024 1-4 PM at the pavilion in Jefferson Patterson Park, all are invited and please come as you are. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to PROJECT ECHO in her honor.