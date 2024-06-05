Tilden Hardesty Garner was born on December 31, 1945 in Solomons, MD to Susan Victoria Hardesty and Benjamin Creston Garner. He was the youngest of their eight children: Orville Garner, Elayne Duff, Betty Lou Sealey, Gorden Garner, Doris O’Neal, Suzanne Hoffman, and Vernon Garner.

Tilden graduated from Calvert High School in 1963. After graduation, Tilden joined the U.S. Marines, and served four years. He spent time in the Dominican Republic on Embassy Duty. He was honorably discharged from the Marines on July 12, 1967.

After his service with the Marine Corp., Tilden was hired by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. He rose to the rank of Captain and served as the assistant Sheriff under Rodney Bartlett. He was a highly respected deputy and member of the community.

Tilden married Diann Dalton Shaw on June 24, 1981. They were married for forty-three years. Together they shared an adventurous life with her children, Michelle and Michael. Tilden taught them how to snow ski, waterski, and snorkel, among other activities. Their family grew and they now have a son-in-law, Michael Hull and their three children, Caitlin, Olivia, and Brooke, as well as their son’s children, Michael Shaw, Jr. and newly wed, Megan Beals and her husband Captain George Beals.

Tilden is the foundation of this family, and they will be forever grateful for his guidance, mentoring, kindness, and of course his love.