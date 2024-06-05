Shirley Ann Whisman, 89, of Upper Marlboro passed away May 30, 2024 at her home. She was born May 29, 1935 to Charles and Martha Hall. Shirley was raised in Suitland and graduated from Suitland High School. She worked for the federal government at the Navy Yard as a secretary and later went to work with her son, Rick at Forestville Welding and Iron Works. Shirley loved animals, especially her Pomeranian, Beauregard, who acted as a service dog and helped her tremendously during her illness. Shirley was a very family-oriented person and doting grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, antiques, and collecting “pretty” things.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Richard Whisman. She is survived by her children Sharon Renee Mathis of Upper Marlboro, Rick Beavers of Lothian, and Charles Beavers of St. Leonard, and grandchildren Teressa Mullen, Casey Handley, and Jason, Justin, and Jesse Beavers.