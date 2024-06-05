Wayne Lee Lumpkin, born on January 13, 1953, in Prince Frederick, MD, peacefully passed away on May 30, 2024. He was the beloved son of Carroll and Francis Lumpkin. Wayne’s life was one filled with love, laughter and cherished moments with his family and friends.

After serving with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wayne returned to his hometown of Huntingtown, MD, where he took over the reins of Lumpkin Painting in Calvert County. His dedication and hard work were evident in the thriving business he built and the positive impact he had on the community.

Wayne’s life was blessed with love and companionship. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Ruth Lumpkin. Wayne is survived by his three adoring daughters, Jennifer L. Tippett (Sammy), Lisa M. Lumpkin, and Tammy L. Lumpkin. He was a loving grandfather to Kaitlyn, Courtney, Michael, Megan, Sam Jr, Taylor, Conner, and Hunter, and a cherished great-grandfather to Serenity, Layla, Michael Jr, Paisley, Stella, Santana, Sophia, Noah, and Zachary Jr. Wayne found happiness in the companionship of his significant other, Goldie R. Nutwell.

Wayne’s interests were diverse and his relish for life was contagious. He found joy in traveling to new places, playing poker with friends, fishing, hunting, and cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers. His adventurous spirit and sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him.

A gathering to honor and remember Wayne’s remarkable life will be held at Rausch Funeral Home on Mount Harmony Lane in Owings, MD, USA. Friends, family, and all whose lives were touched by Wayne are invited to pay their respects and celebrate the legacy of a man who brought light and warmth to those around him.

Wayne Lee Lumpkin will be dearly missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace, reunited with his beloved Linda, watching over his family from above.

Visitation